How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to find success against Colin Selby when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Chicago has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (642 total runs).
- The Cubs are seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 126 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Pirates rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.395 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Assad is trying to collect his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Assad will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 frames per appearance).
- In 10 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Selby has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|W 7-6
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Rob Zastryzny
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-1
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Thompson
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Rob Zastryzny
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Javier Assad
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Smyly
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Brady Singer
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Dakota Hudson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.