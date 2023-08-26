The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) host the Florida International Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA foes at Joe Aillet Stadium. Florida International is an 11.5-point underdog. The point total for the contest is set at 58.5.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked seventh-worst in the FBS (468.8 yards allowed per game) last season, Louisiana Tech had more success on offense, ranking 63rd in the FBS by putting up 391.9 yards per game. With 322.5 yards of total offense per game (17th-worst) and 451.9 yards allowed per game on defense (14th-worst), Florida International was outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Louisiana Tech vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -11.5 -110 -110 58.5 -115 -105 -450 +340

Week 0 CUSA Betting Trends

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Panthers were an underdog by 11.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Last season, six Florida International games hit the over.

Last season, Florida International was the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

Florida International had a record of , a 22.2% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +340 or more by bookmakers last season.

Florida International Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Grayson James passed for 1,962 yards (163.5 yards per game) while compiling 11 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 58.4% completion percentage.

James was a factor with his legs, too, rushing for 223 yards and three TDs.

Lexington Joseph put up 536 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and five TDs.

As a receiver, Joseph tallied 29 receptions (on 37 targets) for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyrese Chambers was an integral piece of the air attack last year, tallying 51 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

As an important part of the offense, Kris Mitchell produced 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Demetrius Hill hit the gridiron for 12 games, registering one sack to go with three TFL, 65 tackles, and one interception.

On defense, Gaethan Bernadel compiled 1.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 60 tackles.

Donovan Manuel played in 12 games and amassed 56 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

A significant contributor on defense, Shaun Peterson Jr. had 21 tackles, five TFL, and six sacks.

