The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will see Georgia Hall as part of the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Georgia Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hall has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Hall has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Hall will try to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 19 -7 272 0 18 4 7 $1.1M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 134 yards longer than the average course Hall has played in the past year (6,551 yards).

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 91st percentile on par 4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 4.08 strokes on those 39 holes.

Hall was better than 67% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.71 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Hall carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Hall had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Hall's five birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

At that most recent tournament, Hall's par-4 performance (on 39 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Hall ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on seven of the 17 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.0.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Hall recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

