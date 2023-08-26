CUSA rivals will do battle when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) meet the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 37, Florida International 23

Louisiana Tech 37, Florida International 23 Louisiana Tech was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. They went 2-2 in those games.

The Bulldogs never played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Florida International was an underdog in 11 games last season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

Last season, the Panthers won two of their nine games, or 22.2%, when they were the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 81.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana Tech (-12.5)



Louisiana Tech (-12.5) Against the spread, Louisiana Tech went 6-6-0 last year.

Florida International covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.

The Panthers had an ATS record of 4-5 as underdogs of 12.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Louisiana Tech played 10 games with over 57.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.

Louisiana Tech played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 57.5 points.

Louisiana Tech and Florida International combined to average 9.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 57.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.6 58.6 62.1 Implied Total AVG 36 32.8 38.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 5-0-0 1-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-0 5-0-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-2 0-5

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 55.9 59.8 Implied Total AVG 37.3 35.7 39 ATS Record 5-7-0 3-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

