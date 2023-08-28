Ozzie Albies vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 13, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while batting .267.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 13th in slugging.
- In 68.4% of his games this season (80 of 117), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (22.2%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 53.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.241
|AVG
|.291
|.299
|OBP
|.352
|.450
|SLG
|.574
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|43/19
|2
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to make his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
