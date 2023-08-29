On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 99 of 130 games this year (76.2%), with more than one hit on 56 occasions (43.1%).

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (50 of 130), with more than one RBI 17 times (13.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 82 of 130 games this year, and more than once 28 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .336 AVG .333 .431 OBP .405 .577 SLG .567 32 XBH 31 14 HR 15 37 RBI 42 39/42 K/BB 34/27 29 SB 32

Rockies Pitching Rankings