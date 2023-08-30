The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 247 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, racking up 499 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-best .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (763 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Darius Vines starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Spencer Strider Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Clayton Kershaw 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson

