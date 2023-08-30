Matt Olson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Olson (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -128)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 134 hits, batting .271 this season with 70 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last outings.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (89 of 131), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (45.8%), with two or more RBI in 30 of them (22.9%).
- In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (16.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.381
|OBP
|.379
|.617
|SLG
|.570
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|75/45
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (5-13) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
