Michael Harris II -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .290 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 108 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.3%).

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .305 AVG .278 .346 OBP .327 .494 SLG .426 19 XBH 18 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 42/16 8 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings