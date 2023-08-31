Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 31
The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) host the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (87-45) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA).
Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (15-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Lynn - LAD (10-9, 5.56 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (15-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52 and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .204 in 26 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Spencer Strider vs. Dodgers
- The Dodgers are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .461 (second in the league) with 208 home runs.
- The Dodgers have gone 5-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn (10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
- Lynn is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Lynn is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 26 outings this season.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Lance Lynn vs. Braves
- He will take the hill against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1251 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .502 (first in the league) with 250 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- Lynn has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP against the Braves this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .286 batting average over one appearance.
