The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 against the Florida Gators (0-0). The point total for the contest is set at 44.5.

Offensively, Utah was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 466.9 yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (334.1 yards allowed per game). Florida ranked 37th in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (411.0 yards allowed per game) last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Utah vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah -6.5 -110 -110 44.5 -115 -105 -275 +220

Looking to place a bet on Florida vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Gators covered the spread three times last season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Last year, seven Florida games hit the over.

Last season, Florida was the underdog six times and won two of those games.

Florida did not win as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline last season in four games with those odds or longer.

Bet on Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Anthony Richardson passed for 2,549 yards (196.1 yards per game) while compiling 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 53.8% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he put up in the passing game, Richardson added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

As a runner, Montrell Johnson generated 841 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns.

As a receiver, Johnson totaled 12 receptions (on 18 targets) for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne racked up 719 rushing yards (55.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Ricky Pearsall received 60 targets last season and converted them into 33 catches (2.5 per game) for 661 yards and five TDs.

Last year Amari Burney posted 57 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Rashad Torrence was on the field for 13 games, recording 66 tackles.

In 13 games, Trey Dean III collected 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

An important player on defense, Ventrell Miller had 52 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.