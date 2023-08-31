The Florida Gators (0-0) visit the No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Offensively, Utah was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by putting up 466.9 yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (334.1 yards allowed per game). Florida ranked 37th in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (411.0 yards allowed per game) last season.

Florida vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Florida vs. Utah Key Statistics (2022)

Florida Utah 424.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.9 (10th) 411.0 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.1 (52nd) 200.2 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.7 (11th) 223.8 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.2 (50th) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

Florida Stats Leaders (2022)

Anthony Richardson completed 53.8% of his passes to throw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting nine touchdowns while racking up 654 yards.

Montrell Johnson racked up 10 rushing touchdowns on 64.7 yards per game last season.

Trevor Etienne rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Ricky Pearsall was targeted 4.6 times per game and collected 661 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Justin Shorter caught 29 passes last season on his way to 577 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game on 4.4 targets per game a season ago.

Utah Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Cameron Rising produced 3,034 passing yards (216.7 per game), a 64.6% completion percentage, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 466 rushing yards on 77 carries with six rushing TDs (averaging 33.3 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Tavion Thomas rushed for 687 yards on 142 carries (49.1 yards per game) and scored seven times.

Micah Bernard ran for 533 yards on 106 carries (38.1 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year. He also made his name known on the passing side with 34 receptions for 331 yards (23.6 per game) and one TD.

Dalton Kincaid amassed 69 receptions for 873 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He was targeted 93 times, and averaged 62.4 yards per game.

Devaughn Vele also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 55 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 95 times.

Money Parks reeled in 26 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 29.6 yards per game last year.

