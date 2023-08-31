The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 135 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .271 with 70 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Olson is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 68.2% of his games this season (90 of 132), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has an RBI in 60 of 132 games this season, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .276 AVG .267 .381 OBP .377 .617 SLG .565 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 76/45 1 SB 0

