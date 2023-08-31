When the UCF Knights square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, our projection model predicts the Knights will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

UCF vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Kent State (+35.5) Over (55.5) UCF 36 Kent State 20

UCF Betting Info (2022)

The Knights have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

UCF did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 35.5-point or more favorite last season.

Last season, six of Knights games went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 3.3 fewer than the average total in last season's UCF contests.

Kent State Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

Kent State did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 35.5 points or greater last season.

In Golden Flashes games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total for Kent State's games last season was 61.5 points, six more than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Golden Flashes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.9 23.6 35.3 15.7 28 45 Kent State 28.4 29 34.2 23.8 24.3 32.7

