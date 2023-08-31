The UCF Knights (0-0) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) meet at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

UCF put up 32.9 points per game on offense last season (31st in the FBS), and it ranked 46th on the other side of the ball with 23.6 points allowed per game. Kent State ranked 65th in the FBS in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and 90th in scoring defense (29 points allowed per game) last season.

For more specifics of this contest, continue reading.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Kent State Key Statistics (2022)

UCF Kent State 469.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.9 (61st) 380.6 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.7 (92nd) 228 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (22nd) 241.2 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.2 (88th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (124th)

UCF Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season John Rhys Plumlee recorded 2,586 passing yards -- including a 63% completion percentage -- with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions (184.7 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 158 carries for 848 yards and 11 TDs.

Isaiah Bowser churned out 808 yards on 206 carries (57.7 yards per game), with 16 rushing touchdowns last season.

Javon Baker collected 56 receptions for 796 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 98 times, and averaged 56.9 yards per game.

Ryan O'Keefe tacked on 725 yards on 73 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 104 times, and averaged 55.8 receiving yards per game.

Kobe Hudson's stat line last season: 641 receiving yards, 39 catches, seven touchdowns, on 65 targets.

Kent State Stats Leaders (2022)

Devin Kargman averaged 29 passing yards per contest and tossed three touchdowns last season.

Marquez Cooper racked up 13 rushing touchdowns on 110.9 yards per game last season.

Bryan Bradford ran for two touchdowns on 302 yards a year ago.

Devontez Walker was targeted 7.8 times per game and collected 921 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Dante Cephas averaged 62 receiving yards on 6.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Ja'Shaun Poke averaged 30.2 receiving yards per game on 3.9 targets per game a season ago.

