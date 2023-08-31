UCF vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
UCF vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|UCF (-37)
|57
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UCF (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|UCF (-36.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|UCF (-36.5)
|-
|-
|-
UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- UCF put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Knights covered the spread when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
- Kent State put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Golden Flashes covered the spread when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.
UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Kent State
|To Win the MAC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
