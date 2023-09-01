Braves vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 1
Friday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) taking on the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Braves will call on Max Fried (5-1) against the Dodgers and Julio Urias (11-7).
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 120 times and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won 73 of its 103 games, or 70.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- No team has scored more than the 778 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|@ Giants
|L 8-5
|Jared Shuster vs Tristan Beck
|August 28
|@ Rockies
|W 14-4
|Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|W 7-3
|Darius Vines vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bobby Miller
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Zack Thompson
|September 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Miles Mikolas
|September 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Dakota Hudson
