Friday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) taking on the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (5-1) against the Dodgers and Julio Urias (11-7).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 120 times and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 73 of its 103 games, or 70.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 778 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule