The available options on the Week 1 college football schedule include SEC teams involved in 14 games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Tennessee (-28) against Virginia is the best bet on the spread, while betting on the total in the Florida vs. Utah matchup carries the best value. Get even more insights and stats on those and other games in the article below.

Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 1 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Tennessee -28 vs. Virginia

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 40.3 points

Tennessee by 40.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: South Carolina +2.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 8 points

South Carolina by 8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Utah -4.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes

Florida Gators at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 12.8 points

Utah by 12.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 1 SEC Total Bets

Over 44 - Florida vs. Utah

Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes

Florida Gators at Utah Utes Projected Total: 58 points

58 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 59 points

59 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 49 - New Mexico vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies

New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 42 points

42 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 1 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Vanderbilt 1-0 (0-0 SEC) 35.0 / 28.0 297.0 / 391.0 Auburn 0-0 (- SEC) - - Florida 0-0 (- SEC) - - Kentucky 0-0 (- SEC) - - Missouri 0-0 (- SEC) - - Ole Miss 0-0 (- SEC) - - Georgia 0-0 (- SEC) - - Texas A&M 0-0 (- SEC) - - LSU 0-0 (- SEC) - - Mississippi State 0-0 (- SEC) - - Alabama 0-0 (- SEC) - - Arkansas 0-0 (- SEC) - - Tennessee 0-0 (- SEC) - - South Carolina 0-0 (- SEC) - -

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.