Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (89-45) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (8-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (11-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 757 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 213 home runs, second in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Dodgers to go 7-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers are sending Miller (8-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.

Miller has six quality starts this year.

Miller is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.503) and ranks first in home runs hit (256) in all of MLB. They have a collective .277 batting average, and are first in the league with 1274 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 784 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .211.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.