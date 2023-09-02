The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Monmouth Hawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic put up 29.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 55th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 64th, surrendering 26.6 points per game. Monmouth ranked 103rd in total defense last year (428.5 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking 11th-best in the FCS with 461.7 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup

Florida Atlantic vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Monmouth Key Statistics (2022)

Florida Atlantic Monmouth 411.6 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.7 (29th) 424.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.5 (97th) 185.3 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (12th) 226.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (46th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders (2022)

N'Kosi Perry's previous season stat line: 2,701 passing yards (225.1 per game), 215-for-371 (58%), 25 touchdowns and five picks. He also rushed for 258 yards on 91 carries with six rushing TDs.

Larry McCammon III churned out 1,008 rushing yards (84.0 per game) and seven touchdowns last year.

Zuberi Mobley churned out 540 yards on 102 carries (45.0 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

LaJohntay Wester hauled in 62 catches for 719 yards (59.9 per game) while being targeted 102 times. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Jahmal Edrine also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 39 receptions for 570 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 70 times.

Je'Quan Burton hauled in 33 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns, putting up 43.1 yards per game last season.

Monmouth Stats Leaders (2022)

Tony Muskett completed 64.1% of his passes and threw for 1,997 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Muskett also helped on the ground, tallying one touchdown on 18.5 yards per game.

Jaden Shirden averaged 156.5 rushing yards and collected 13 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Owen Wright rushed for 304 yards. He also scored 17 total touchdowns.

Dymere Miller averaged 76.3 receiving yards and grabbed seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Assanti Kearney averaged 56.3 receiving yards on 3.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Ugo Obasi grabbed 15 passes on his way to 264 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

