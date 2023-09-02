Florida International vs. Maine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Florida International Panthers (0-1) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. Maine matchup in this article.
Florida International vs. Maine Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida International Moneyline
|Maine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida International (-14.5)
|46.5
|-750
|+475
|DraftKings
|Florida International (-14.5)
|46.5
|-700
|+500
Florida International vs. Maine Betting Trends
Florida International 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
