The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) and the South Florida Bulls (0-0) play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Western Kentucky ranked 44th in scoring defense last year (23.4 points allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 36.4 points per game. South Florida owned the 64th-ranked offense last season (390.8 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 516.8 yards allowed per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below.

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics (2022)

South Florida Western Kentucky 390.8 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 497.5 (3rd) 516.8 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.9 (106th) 197.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (70th) 192.9 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (2nd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 32 (1st)

South Florida Stats Leaders (2022)

Gerry Bohanon averaged 89.2 passing yards per outing and completed six touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 386 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Brian Battie averaged 98.8 rushing yards per game and collected eight rushing touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver was targeted 7.8 times per game and collected 718 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jimmy Horn Jr. averaged 45.9 receiving yards on 4.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Sean Atkins averaged 19.8 receiving yards per game on 1.8 targets per game a season ago.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Austin Reed put up an impressive passing stat line with 4,748 passing yards (339.1 per game), a 64.6% completion percentage, 40 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 232 rushing yards on 90 carries with eight rushing TDs (averaging 16.6 rushing yards per game).

Davion Ervin-Poindexter racked up 526 rushing yards (37.6 per game) and three touchdowns last year.

Kye Robichaux put up 496 rushing yards on 73 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Malachi Corley picked up 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 141 times, and averaged 92.5 yards per game.

Daewood Davis also impressed receiving last season. He had 65 receptions for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 94 times.

Jaylen Hall's stat line last year: 867 receiving yards, 67 catches, six touchdowns, on 112 targets.

