South Florida vs. Western Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The South Florida Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is 70.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. South Florida matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-11.5)
|70.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Western Kentucky (-11.5)
|70
|-455
|+350
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-12.5)
|69.5
|-480
|+360
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Western Kentucky (-12.5)
|-
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Western Kentucky (-11.5)
|-
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with Tipico
South Florida vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- South Florida covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Bulls were an underdog by 11.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- Western Kentucky put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- When playing as at least 11.5-point favorites last season, the Hilltoppers had an ATS record of 4-1.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.