According to our computer projections, the Texas Longhorns will take down the Rice Owls when the two teams play at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Texas vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-35.5) Toss Up (58.5) Texas 48, Rice 9

Texas Betting Info (2022)

The Longhorns have a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Longhorns put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 35.5-point or more favorite last season.

A total of six of Longhorns games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 58.5 points, 1.7 fewer than the average total in last season's Texas contests.

Rice Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Owls games went over the point total nine out of 13 times last season.

Rice games averaged 54.7 total points last season, 3.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Longhorns vs. Owls 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.5 21.6 31.7 19.3 39.3 29.8 Rice 25.2 34.2 30 30.3 20.7 37.3

