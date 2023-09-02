CUSA Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
CUSA teams are in action for nine games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Western Kentucky -11.5 against South Florida as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama matchup.
Best Week 1 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky -11.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 22.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: SMU -20.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 24.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Liberty -9.5 vs. Bowling Green
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 10.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 1 CUSA Total Bets
Over 51.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 59.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 70.5 - South Florida vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Total: 64.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 66.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. SMU
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Total: 69.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Week 1 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Louisiana Tech
|1-0 (1-0 CUSA)
|22.0 / 17.0
|447.0 / 182.0
|Jacksonville State
|1-0 (1-0 CUSA)
|17.0 / 14.0
|275.0 / 364.0
|Liberty
|0-0 (- CUSA)
|-
|-
|Western Kentucky
|0-0 (- CUSA)
|-
|-
|Middle Tennessee
|0-0 (- CUSA)
|-
|-
|Sam Houston
|0-0 (- CUSA)
|-
|-
|New Mexico State
|0-1 (0-0 CUSA)
|30.0 / 41.0
|458.0 / 389.0
|UTEP
|0-1 (0-1 CUSA)
|14.0 / 17.0
|364.0 / 275.0
|Florida International
|0-1 (0-1 CUSA)
|17.0 / 22.0
|182.0 / 447.0
