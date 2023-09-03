The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) face off against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. LSU Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

Florida State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 56.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings LSU (-2.5) 56.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +110 -133 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico LSU (-2.5) - -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Florida State vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Florida State covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Seminoles covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • LSU won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season, the Tigers had an ATS record of 4-4.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the ACC +170 Bet $100 to win $170

