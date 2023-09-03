Which team is going to emerge victorious on Sunday, September 3, when the Oregon State Beavers and San Jose State Spartans go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Beavers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon State (-16.5) Under (54.5) Oregon State 34, San Jose State 15

Oregon State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Beavers covered 11 times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Oregon State did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 16.5-point or greater favorite last year.

Beavers games went over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Oregon State games last season was 54.7, 0.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Spartans have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

When it has played as at least 16.5-point underdogs this season, San Jose State is 1-0 against the spread.

One of the Spartans' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average total in San Jose State games this season is 12 more points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Beavers vs. Spartans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 32.2 20 31.7 16.2 26.2 26.4 San Jose State 27.4 22 30.8 14.7 23.4 27

