Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-26) face the Atlanta Dream (17-20) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Dream vs. Storm

Atlanta scores only one fewer point per game (82.8) than Seattle allows (83.8).

This season, Atlanta has a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.4% of shots Seattle's opponents have hit.

The Dream are 12-4 when they shoot higher than 44.4% from the field.

Atlanta's 34.1% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 1.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (35.6%).

The Dream are 11-7 when they shoot better than 35.6% from distance.

Atlanta and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 0.6 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Dream have been racking up 80.3 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 82.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The past 10 games have seen Atlanta concede two fewer points per game (82.4) than its season-long average (84.4).

Over their last 10 contests, the Dream are making 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (5.6 compared to 6.5 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (32% compared to 34.1% season-long).

Dream Injuries