Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With only three rounds remaining in the US Open, Qinwen Zheng (No. 23) and Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6.
Zheng's matchup against Sabalenka will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, September 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Zheng vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Zheng beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4.
- In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Zheng was eliminated by Iga Swiatek 6-3, 1-6, 1-6 on August 17, in the round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Sabalenka took down No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina, winning 6-1, 6-3.
- In her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, Sabalenka went up against Karolina Muchova in the semifinals and was eliminated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Zheng and Sabalenka haven't played each other in the last five years.
Zheng vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Qinwen Zheng
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+190
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|34.5%
|41.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.4
