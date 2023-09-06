Travis d'Arnaud vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (15.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 22 games this year (37.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.209
|AVG
|.266
|.289
|OBP
|.309
|.430
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, one per game).
- Hudson (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
