The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

MLB Network

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 265 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (801 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Fried is looking for his third straight quality start.

Fried will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In five of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen

