On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .274 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 122 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.0% of those games.

He has homered in 30 games this season (24.6%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (18.0%).

He has scored in 56 games this year (45.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .297 AVG .252 .372 OBP .324 .616 SLG .486 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 54/27 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

