Trevor Lawrence, who is currently the eighth quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (58th overall), posted 297.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him sixth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Jacksonville Jaguars QB.

Trevor Lawrence Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 295.62 295.90 - Overall Rank 7 8 58 Position Rank 7 8 8

Trevor Lawrence 2022 Stats

Lawrence had 4,113 passing yards last season with a 66.3% completion percentage (387-for-584), 25 TDs, eight INTs and an average of 241.9 yards per game.

He also rushed for 291 yards on 62 attempts with five rushing TDs, picking up 17.1 yards per game.

In Week 14 last season against the Tennessee Titans, Lawrence put up a season-best 33.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: 30-of-42 (71.4%), 368 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD.

Lawrence accumulated 4.5 fantasy points -- 17-of-21 (81%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 17 against the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the year.

Trevor Lawrence 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 13.4 24-for-42 275 1 1 0 Week 2 Colts 18.5 25-for-30 235 2 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 25.2 28-for-39 262 3 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 7.7 11-for-23 174 2 1 0 Week 5 Texans 10.3 25-for-47 286 0 2 0 Week 6 @Colts 24.9 20-for-22 165 1 0 2 Week 7 Giants 18.7 22-for-43 310 0 0 1 Week 8 Broncos 6.8 18-for-31 133 1 2 0 Week 9 Raiders 16.7 25-for-31 235 1 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 21.0 29-for-40 259 2 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 24.9 29-for-37 321 3 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 16.4 17-for-31 179 1 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 33.4 30-for-42 368 3 0 1 Week 15 Cowboys 26.8 27-for-42 318 4 1 0 Week 16 @Jets 18.3 20-for-31 229 0 0 1 Week 17 @Texans 4.5 17-for-21 152 0 1 0 Week 18 Titans 10.2 20-for-32 212 1 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 22.3 28-for-47 288 4 4 0 Divisional @Chiefs 13.3 24-for-39 217 1 1 0

