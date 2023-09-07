The college football season continues into Week 2, which features 14 games involving teams from the ACC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Murray State Racers at Louisville Cardinals 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 7 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) James Madison Dukes at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Holy Cross Crusaders at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Texas A&M Aggies at Miami Hurricanes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels 5:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Lafayette Leopards at Duke Blue Devils 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Cincinnati Bearcats at Pittsburgh Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 The CW Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Florida State Seminoles 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

