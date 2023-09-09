Dylan Dodd will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (92-48) on Saturday, September 9 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76), who will counter with Johan Oviedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +185 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 84, or 66.7%, of the 126 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 29-12 (70.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 48, or 42.5%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

