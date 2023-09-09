Florida International vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Mean Green are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Florida International matchup in this article.
Florida International vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-12.5)
|52.5
|-500
|+375
|DraftKings
|North Texas (-12.5)
|52.5
|-535
|+400
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-12.5)
|52.5
|-550
|+420
|Tipico
|North Texas (-12.5)
|-
|-525
|+390
Florida International vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Florida International has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Florida International 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
