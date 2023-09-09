The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) are big 31-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0). The game's point total is set at 53.

With 460.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 25th-worst in the FBS, Florida State has had to rely on its 27th-ranked offense (494.0 yards per contest) to keep them in games. From an offensive perspective, Southern Miss is putting up 441.0 total yards per contest (47th-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FBS defensively (226.0 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Florida State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -31 -110 -110 53 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on Florida State vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Florida State went 8-5-0 last season.

The Seminoles did not cover the spread when favored by 31 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

In 13 Florida State games last year, seven went over the total.

Florida State won 90% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (9-1).

The Golden Eagles have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2000 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 99.0% chance to win.

Bet on Florida State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis passed for 3,214 yards (247.2 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games last year.

Travis also rushed for 417 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Trey Benson scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 990 yards (76.2 per game).

In the passing game, Benson scored zero touchdowns, with 13 receptions for 144 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Johnny Wilson scored five TDs, hauling in 43 balls for 897 yards (69.0 per game).

On the ground, Lawrance Toafili scored five touchdowns and picked up 457 yards (35.2 per game).

In the passing game, Toafili scored one touchdown, with 24 receptions for 268 yards.

Jared Verse registered 42 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and nine sacks in 13 games last year.

Jammie Robinson amassed 1.0 sack to go with 4.0 TFL, 86 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

Tatum Bethune recorded 70 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

Kalen DeLoach amassed 49 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.