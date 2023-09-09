The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 31 points. The over/under for the outing is 53 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-31) 53 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Florida State (-30.5) 53 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Florida State (-30.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Florida State (-30.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

