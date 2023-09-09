At +3000 as of September 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On defense, it ranked 24th, allowing 353.3 yards per contest.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Foyesade Oluokun posted 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +700 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

