The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) play the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 51 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has covered once in one chances against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

