It'll be the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) in college football play at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 33, Arizona State 25

Oklahoma State 33, Arizona State 25 The Cowboys have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Sun Devils have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +115 odds on them winning this game.

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-2.5)



Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Oklahoma State averages 27 points per game against Arizona State's 24, amounting to 2.5 points under the game's point total of 53.5.

