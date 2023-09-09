Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the UCF Knights and Boise State Broncos go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Knights. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UCF vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Over (58.5) UCF 46, Boise State 23

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

The Knights have posted one win against the spread this season.

UCF is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

One Knights game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, five more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

Boise State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this year.

Out of Broncos one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Boise State's games this season have averaged an over/under that equals the point total in this matchup.

Knights vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 56 6 56 6 -- -- Boise State 19 56 -- -- 19 56

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.