The UCF Knights (1-0) face the Boise State Broncos (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Boise State matchup.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UCF vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

UCF vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UCF has won one game against the spread this season.

The Knights have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Boise State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.