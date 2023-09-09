UCF vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UCF Knights (1-0) face the Boise State Broncos (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Boise State matchup.
UCF vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
UCF vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-3.5)
|57.5
|-155
|+130
|DraftKings
|UCF (-3.5)
|57.5
|-166
|+140
|FanDuel
|-
|57.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|UCF (-3.5)
|-
|-175
|+150
UCF vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- UCF has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Boise State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
