Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the USC vs. Stanford Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) and Stanford Cardinal (1-0) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 foes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is USC vs. Stanford?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: USC 38, Stanford 33
- USC has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Stanford has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Cardinal have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1800 odds on them winning this game.
- The Trojans have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Stanford (+29.5)
- This year USC has one win against the spread.
- The Trojans have been favored by 29.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Stanford has covered the spread every time thus far this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (69.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 98 points per game, 28.5 points more than the over/under of 69.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|65
|65
|Implied Total AVG
|50
|50
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Stanford
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.5
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|29
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
