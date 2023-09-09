The Baylor Bears should come out on top in their game against the Utah Utes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Utah vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Utah vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+8.5) Over (47) Baylor 29, Utah 26

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Predictions

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The Utes have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Utes have won once against the spread this year.

Utah games this season have posted an average total of 44.5, which is 2.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 27.0%.

The Bears have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Baylor games this season have averaged an over/under of 59.0 points, 12.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utes vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 24.0 11.0 24.0 11.0 -- -- Baylor 31.0 42.0 31.0 42.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.