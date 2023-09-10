Christian Kirk will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league last year when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last season, Kirk saw 133 targets, catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards (65.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kirk and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kirk vs. the Colts

Kirk vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Colts allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 209.9 yards per game conceded by the Colts through the air last year were the 11th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Colts' defense ranked 19th in league play last year by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Jaguars vs Colts on Fubo!

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kirk with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 52.9% of his games (nine of 17) last year.

He was targeted on 133 pass attempts last year, averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in league).

Kirk had a touchdown catch six times last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kirk's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 12 TAR / 6 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 9 TAR / 2 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 12 TAR / 9 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 8 TAR / 6 REC / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 14 TAR / 8 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 14 TAR / 7 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.