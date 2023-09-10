Who will be the first to score a touchdown when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts square off in a Week 1 matchup that's scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Get the first-TD odds for each relevant player, including Travis Etienne (+600), in the column below.

Want to bet on who scores first in the Jaguars-Colts matchup or any other NFL game? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jaguars vs. Colts First TD Odds

Jaguars Players First TD Odds Travis Etienne +600 Christian Kirk +800 Calvin Ridley +1000 Colts Players First TD Odds Deon Jackson +700 Anthony Richardson +800 Zack Moss +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Jaguars to Score First TD Colts to Score First TD -160 +120

The Jaguars were the first team to score a touchdown in eight games last season (out of 17 games).

Of those eight games in which Jacksonville scored the first TD last season, five contests started with a passing touchdown, and three game began with a rushing score.

In terms of total touchdowns, the Jaguars scored 2.6 touchdowns per game last season, which was 10th-most in the league.

The Colts scored the first TD of the game four times last season out of 17 games played.

Of those four games where the Colts scored the first touchdown last season, one contest started with a passing TD, and two game opened with a rushing score.

In terms of touchdowns per game, the Colts averaged 1.6 touchdowns per contest last season (fewest in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rep the Jaguars or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.