The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) will face off against AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the outing.

This week's game that pits the Jaguars against the Colts is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Jaguars vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Jaguars led six times, trailed eight times, and were knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Jacksonville averaged 3.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Colts were winning seven times, trailed seven times, and were tied three times.

On offense, the Colts averaged 3.2 points in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. They gave up 3.9 points on average in the first quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars won the second quarter five times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up one time in 17 games last season.

Jacksonville's offense averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Colts won the second quarter four times, lost 10 times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Colts averaged 4.7 points in the second quarter (32nd-ranked) last season. They surrendered 8.4 points on average in the second quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Jaguars won the third quarter 11 times, were outscored three times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Jacksonville put up an average of 6.2 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 2.6 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL).

The Colts outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, the Colts averaged 4.6 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Jacksonville averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. Defensively, it gave up 6.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (20th-ranked).

The Colts won the fourth quarter in six games last season, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

The Colts' offense averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 7.3 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars were winning eight times, were behind eight times, and were tied one time at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Jacksonville averaged 10.5 points in the first half (18th-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 12.8 points on average in the first half (27th-ranked).

The Colts were winning after the first half in five games last season (1-4 in those contests) and trailed after the first half in 12 games (3-8-1).

The Colts averaged 7.9 points on offense and allowed an average of 12.3 points on defense in the first half last season.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last season, the Jaguars won the second half nine times, lost seven times, and were knotted up one time.

Jacksonville averaged 11.7 points and surrendered an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half last season.

The Colts won the second half in nine games last year, and lost the second half in eight games.

The Colts averaged 9.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 11.9 points on defense in the second half last season.

