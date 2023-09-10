Our computer model projects a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Jaguars ranked 10th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) and 12th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) last year. The Colts ranked third-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game) and fifth-worst in scoring defense (25.1 points per game allowed) last season.

Jaguars vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-4.5) Under (46) Jaguars 27, Colts 17

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Jaguars did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

A total of eight Jacksonville games last season went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 46 points, two more than the average point total for Jaguars games a year ago.

Colts Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Colts had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.

A total of seven of Indianapolis games last year hit the over.

Games involving the Colts last year averaged 42.8 points per game, a 3.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Jaguars vs. Colts 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23.8 20.6 22.4 19.3 25 21.8 Indianapolis 17 25.1 19.3 22.3 15 27.7

