Jaguars vs. Colts: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) hit the road for an AFC South battle against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and Colts can be found below before they meet on Sunday.
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|4.5
|46
|-225
|+180
Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- In 11 of 17 games last season, the Jaguars and their opponents scored more than 46 points.
- The average point total in Jacksonville's outings last season was 44.0, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars won two of the five games they were favored on the moneyline last season (40%).
- Jacksonville played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games last season, and it split them 1-1.
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts played five games last season that had more than 46 combined points scored.
- Indianapolis had a 42.8-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Colts were 6-11-0 last year.
- The Colts were underdogs in 10 games last season and won three (30%) of those contests.
- Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Jaguars vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Jaguars
|23.8
|10
|20.6
|12
|44.0
|11
|Colts
|17
|30
|25.1
|28
|42.8
|5
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.6
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-5
|4-0
|3-5
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|42.8
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.6
|23.3
|24.0
|ATS Record
|6-11-0
|3-5-0
|3-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-5-1
|1-4
|0-1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
